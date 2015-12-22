Education Service Provider Careers360 Buys Entrancecorner.com

After acquiring NoPaperForms earlier this month, online career counselor and education services firm, Careers360 has now acquired Entrancecorner.com, in an all-cash deal. As part of the deal, the entire 20 membered team of Entrancecorner.com will move to a new office and operate under the Careers360 management. Also, this acquisition will help Careers360 to expand its reach and deliver better value to all stakeholders.

Entrancecorner which prepares candidates for entrance tests was founded on 31 March 2009 by Naveen Goyal, Shubham Watta and Ravinder Kaushik. It helps students at different phases of their academic career: explore different careers options, help them make informed career decisions as well as equip them with resources to realize their career choice. It also provides latest news and updates about careers and exams; guidance from experts in different careers; exam preparation material; social platform to connect with similar students; free test series; admissions and counseling details etc.

Founded in 2008 by Maheshwer Peri and Rajesh Jain, Careers360 is an online community platform that assists students take informed decisions through its prediction/recommendation engine. The company claims to get about six million visitors every month.

Speaking on the development, Maheshwer Peri, founder of Careers360 said “It is amazing that Entrancecorner.com has been one of the top student Portals in India despite facing competition from some well-funded portals. We are happy that with this acquisition, our total market reach would be 55% of the higher education aspirants”.

In 2014, Careers360 raised funding from five angel investors for expanding its business of helping students take career decisions. It is backed by Ranjan Pai, venture capitalist Mahesh Murthy and education company Career Launcher founder Satya Narayanan R.

