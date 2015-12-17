Investments, News

Eatfresh Raises Funding from Kalaari Capital for Its Expansion

Bengaluru-based Eatfresh, which is a part of Ubiquitous Foods, has raised a fresh round of funding from Kalaari Capital. The raised funding will be used towards expansion of the Eatfresh delivery network to Bangalore and Chennai, with further cities to be added in 2016. Ubiquitous Foods operates the bakery retail chain Ovenfresh in 50 locations serving 10,000 customers every day

EatFresh

Launched in August 2015, Eatfresh is an online platform for chef-made meals. It offers its customers a choice of Indian, European, Mediterranean and Oriental cuisines. Fresh meals are created and prepared from scratch, by a curated team of professional chefs. The company delivers in 15 delivery areas around Bangalore.

Eatfresh claims that its delivery logistics are built on a technology platform that guarantees that meals are delivered fast, hot and fresh. The platform also drives recipe creation (A/B taste testing, recipe database driven procurement and production), health and safety monitoring, (temperature sensors and expiry control), production technology and demand prediction analytics.

“This full-stack business model at Eatfresh ensures high product quality and service levels while generating unit gross margins in excess of 50%,” said Founder & CEO, .

The company said that it has differentiated itself from other food tech players through an integration of technology and infrastructure for the Chefs on its platform.

In October end, Gurgaon-based on-demand food service startup Frsh.com had raised around $1 million in a bridge round of funding and announced its plans to start its operations in Mumbai and Bangalore. HolaChef, Biteclub, Zupermeal etc. are also work on chef aggregation model.

