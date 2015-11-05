YourDOST Raises $400K from Angels to Counsel People in Distress

Online counselling provider YourDOST has raised an amount of $400,000 (Rs 2.6 crore) in seed round of funding from a group of angel investors. The investors who have participated in the round are redBus Co-Founder Phanindra Sama, Smartur founder Neeraj Jawalkar, TaxiForSure Co-Founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, Capillary Technologies founder Aneesh Reddy. Other investors who have also taken part in the funding were Sanjay Anandaram, partner at Seedfund; Pavan Ongole, former Director at SoftBank; and nuVentures Co-Founder Venk Krishnan.

The raised funds will be used for marketing and expansion plans, as reported by TechCircle.

Founded in December 2014 by Richa Singh, Puneet Manuja, Satyajeet Nandekar and Prakhar Verma, the startup is run by YourDOST Health Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The startup offers online counselling to people who are in distress. The startup provides expert counselling to its users and also keeps their identity anonymous.

The experts on the platform are life coaches, psychologists and even entrepreneurs and engineers offering career guidance. Users can have a live chat with the experts, find answers over email or can even book an appointment with the counsellor of their choice on the platform.

Users can also use the platform to share their story, create awareness or help a friend who is going through a tough time. The website also showcases articles on various topics and issues related to life, motivational write-ups, tips on how to live a happy life and many more.

The service is available for Android users and on web portal. As of now, the startup does not have a revenue generating model. In future, it plans to introduce premium offers such as one-on-one meetings, special appointments with select experts, etc. The company claims to have over 75 experts on its platform.