Truelancer Raises Seed Funding from Group of Investors from USA & India

Launched in September 2014 by Co-Founders Dipesh Garg & Rajshekhar, New Delhi-based on demand curated freelance marketplace, Truelancer has closed its Seed Round. The investment comes from USA based Blackstone Valley Group led by Raghu Vohra, Aditya Dev Sood, Kamal Bansal & other angel investors.

The raised capital will be used to scale up the marketing efforts to bring more work on the platform and expand the product for enterprise clients that will help businesses & individual employers hire high quality & skilled professionals.

As a part of the deal, Blackstone Valley Group will on board their operational expertise and network to Truelancer and Raghu Vohra will also join Truelancer’s board of Directors.

The startup currently has more than 200,000 skilled freelance professionals who are available to be hired as developers, designers, content writers, virtual assistants, growth hackers, social media experts etc. Currently, Truelancer is focused on capturing the growing Asian Market and has a presence in India, Philippines, Bangladesh, USA, UK, Pakistan, and Indonesia​. As per the company, the freelance industry is expected to grow 10 times, that is around $120 billion industry in next 4 years.

Truelancer takes care of the entire process of hiring a freelancer, one can either post a project or buy pre-listed service Gigs (eCommerce for digital services). The startup currently has more than 200,000 freelancers with 5000+ curated service Gigs​ (eCommerce for services). The firm claims to have 300,000+ monthly unique visitors. It directly competes with Upwork.com and Freelancer.com, and aims to get 30 million freelance skilled professionals in next 3 years.

Clients have posted 16,000+ projects and every month more than 200,000+ unique visitors check truelancer.com

The firm will be launching its mobile app & enterprise solution in coming months. Also, Truelancer is building a collaboration tool which will change how freelancers and employers collaborate to work remotely. The tool helps both new as well as experienced freelancers to get more work and connect with employers around the world.

In April 2015, five startups graduated with STun’s (an early stage incubator) credentialed seal of approval. And finally, four of the graduates went on to angel and seed-round of funding, Truelancer was one among of them.