9 Co-Working Spaces for Startups in Delhi NCR

As the age of entrepreneurs and freelancers is emerging, a surge of startups is hitting the market every day. Hence, there is a big need for affordable office spaces for the young minds. We bring to you a list of co-working office spaces in Delhi-NCR. Check out what they have to offer in their price package.

1. 91springboard

This is one of the oldest co-working destinations for entrepreneurs and freelancers in Delhi NCR. 91springboard provides all the basic amenities like wifi-internet, photo scanning and conference rooms with projectors. Along with this they also cater basic pantry items like tea, coffee, water. They have a bunch of plans from which an organization can choose, according to their requirements. The membership cost starts Rs 7499 per person per month which gives access to all facilities 24/7. One can also choose a part time membership that starts from Rs 4999. It also gives an option of daily pass where one can work for a day by paying Rs 549. Its spaces are located in Okhla in Delhi, and Maruti Industrial area in Gurgaon.

2. Investopad

The Investopad Program for Technology Entrepreneurship aims at helping breed tech-entrepreneurs at the startup stage by providing training and access to state of the art facilities for learning, research and development in the field of technology enterprise. It presents itself both as an incubator and a co-working space, thriving at two locations in Delhi NCR. It has monthly plans starting at Rs 8000 per seat.

3. Innov8

Innov8 is a working space in the heart of the city. It has been designed keeping in mind the utility factor of the people working there. As the name suggests, it has managed to pull off some innovative designs like rooftop zone which gives people an open space to work. For stress busting, the in-house entrepreneurs can make use of the recreational zone which comprises of foosball, skateboards and TV. The individual membership fee starts from Rs 7500 for standard features. They also have membership plans for Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 which are Premium and Ultimate plans with better amenities.

4. Stirring Minds

This is an 8000 sq ft. co-working hub in Delhi. They aim at mentoring entrepreneurial startups by providing them a good workplace with and other key services. It packages a high speed internet facility, 24*7 dedicated desk time, movie and game room, conference rooms and mentorship at a price of Rs 7999 per person for full time membership and at Rs 4999 for part time membership with limited but adequate resources. An organization can choose plans according to their requirements. Stirring minds looks like a decent place for entrepreneurs and freelancers to jog their minds and work.

5. Social

Apart from being a cafe in Hauz Khas Village, it is also a hub for innovators and designers. They have abridged the space between the working cubicles and the cafe. The place comes up with a price of Rs 5000 per person and in fact, the amount can be redeemed on food and drinks while working. However, working after 6 might be a problem considering the loud music in the cafe.

6. The Studio

Located in Kalkaji, this provides all the basic amenities including printers/scanner, internet, IT support and beverages. It has conference rooms for meetings and workstations for personal work. It is surrounded by parks which can help people de-stress after work. It charges Rs 5500 per person per month for its space.

7. Unboxed

Unboxed is a community for like minded people to come together and work. It is located in Noida and promises more facilities in less cost. Full individual membership costs Rs 5999 per month whereas part time 12 day working membership can be availed at Rs 3999. The package comprises of a dedicated workstation, conference rooms, meeting rooms and event spaces, internet and power backup. They also provide legal advisors, HR and marketing teams to the startups.

8. AltF Coworking

Located in Sector 27, Gurgaon, AltF provides coworking space with facilities like Internet connectivity, power back-up, free tea/coffee, startup services, reception services etc. They have various plans, designed as per requirements. The prices are structured as- Shared Space: Monthly Desk – Rs. 5000 per month and Day Office costs Rs.200 per day. Check out the site for other plans.

They have started out with Gurgaon and currently present at 3 prime locations in i.e Near GuruDrona Charya Metro Station, Near Cybercity, Near Galleria Market.

9. Sproutbox

SproutBox, located in Gurgaon, has seating arrangements for 74 Co-Workers. The startup has plans ranging from One Day a Week, Day Passes, to a 24×7 Access for Individuals to Team Rooms. It charges Rs 6,500 for five days (Monday-Friday) a week per person. Similarly, for a team of 4 people, it charges Rs 23,400 for 5 days a week. To check their plans in details, click here. The facility offers 100% Power Backup, a 100 mbps of Internet Connection from two providers to make sure it is available all the time, a 10 People Conference Room, a 4 People Conference Room, a Reception to welcome your Guests, a Roof Top Cafe, Happy Hour Wednesday’s to meet startups from SproutBox and Invite Startups from outside, to Mentor Saturday sessions.