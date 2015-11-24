Beauty and Wellness Marketplace Stylofie Secures $250K in Seed Funding

Beauty and wellness startup Stylofie has raised $250,000 in seed funding from Hong Kong-based Swastika Company Ltd.

The raised capital shall be used by the Gurgaon-based startup to expand its services in Delhi and to strengthen technology infrastructure.

Founded by Prateek Agarwal and Saurav Dey in August, Stylofie is an online market place for beauty services wherein one can book a salon, discover salons nearby with their ratings and get access to amazing new offers and deals.

The start-up, operated by Soulmo Solutions Pvt Ltd, claims to have more than 100 premium salon/spa outlets listed on its platform and is providing services only in Gurgaon for now.

Just beauty and wellness services is a $5B industry, and is growing at 20% year-on-year. The space is gradually emerging to be a hot ground for startups. In August, Vyomo raised $2 million from Rocket Internet. Earlier this month, BigStylist raised $1million from Info Edge. Similarly, a couple of weeks ago, wellness services marketplace Gomalon acquired Bookmyspa.