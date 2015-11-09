Can these 9 Startups Change the On Road Logistics Industry in India?

On demand consumer logistics space are burgeoning with several startups which are coming up with innovative technologies and approaches to revolutionise logistics solutions. In fact, this space has been emerging as one of the VC favourite avenues. Be it picking up any item from your doorstep and delivering it to some other place, or bringing daily essentials and food on demand, delivery with in minutes has become an essential business.
Here are a list of 9 startups which aiming to make the logistics space more organized.
Moovo
Moovo was founded by Abhishek Anand and Anjani Kumar in December 2014. It provides a web platform and a mobile app for booking trucks. In June 2015, the company raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan Ventures and other investors.
Whether an individual wants to move household items or do local shifting, or businesses and SMEs moving inventories to and from their warehouses, or there is a logistic requirement for an eCommerce company, Moovo provides a solution by connecting users to trusted mini-truck drivers.
Its Android app has 500-1,000 downloads so far.
Shipsy
Llama Logisol Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates on-demand logistics service provider, Shipsy was founded by three Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduates Soham Chokshi, Dhruv Agrawal and Maharshi Devraj. The startup picks, packs and delivers parcels from the customer’s doorstep.
In September, the firm had secured an undisclosed amount of angel funding from a group of angel investors. Currently, the startup processes more than 200 orders with an average ticket size of Rs.200 and aims to reach 1,000 orders in the next three months. It has operations in Gurgaon and plans to expand to Delhi and Noida by December. Its Android app has 1,000-5,000 downloads so far.
Instavans
Instavans Logistics Pvt Ltd. was founded by Vinay Goel and Sanjay Shah, it is an on-demand platform that connects both shippers and truckers through its web and mobile platform. In October, the startup secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Dell Services President Suresh Vaswani. Its app is available for both Android and iOS platforms.
Turant Delivery
Turant Delivery is an on demand, hyperlocal logistics company that specializes in Intra City Logistics Cargo Vehicle Solutions. It was founded by three ISB alumni – Ankur Mazumder, Satish Gupta and Siddharth Arora, created with a vision to simplify logistics for everyone.
The company provides B2B and B2C logistics solutions. It aggregates all vehicles like LCVs, vans, mini trucks etc.; helps Corporates, SMEs and customers by fulfilling their logistics needs on an on-demand (SMEs/B2C) or a contractual basis. It also works with the vendors to help them optimize their inventory utilization.
Turant has applied for seed funding. Its applications are under process and meetings with investors are under way. In October, it acquired its peer Zippon for an undisclosed amount.
Blowhorn
Blowhorn is an intra-city (local) logistics startup which was founded by Co-Founders Mithun Srivatsa and Nikhil B S. The startup raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding in November 2014 from Unitus Seed Fund with participation from with participation from Tim Draper, founder & managing partner of Draper Associates. It offers a tech platform connecting customers with owners of mini-trucks to move goods from one place to another.
Its Android app has 1,000-5,000 downloads so far.
TheKarrier
On-demand mini trucks marketplace for transportation of goods, TheKarrier was founded by Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli and Rishikesh Ramanath. In May 2015, the startup raised $235,000 in seed funding from Sol Primero, Outbox Ventures, and Frankly.me founder Nikunj Jain to expand its presence to more four cities this year.
The firm’s businesses includes last mile logistics handling, order tracking, fleet utilization, van rentals, customer support and analytics. Its Android app has 500-1,000 downloads so far. The startup is also planning to launch its iOS app and aims to expand their fleet to 1000 and include more variety of vehicles in the near future.
Shippr
Founded by Rohit Fernandes and Phaneendra Hegde, Bengaluru-based Shippr enables customers to book vehicles by call or online. It collects, transports & delivers goods, and it consists of fleet owners, single truck owners, brokers and contractors. In June 2015, the startup raised $500,000 in seed-funding from early stage investor cum accelerator i2india Pvt Ltd to expand its presence in more cities.
Its Android app has 100-500 downloads so far. The company is also in discussions with multiple investors to raise its series A round.
ThePorter
The Porter was founded by IIT graduates Pranav Goel, Uttam Digga and Vikas Choudhary. The startup’s mobile app allows users to hire vehicles for relocation or to move perishables, eCommerce deliveries and even construction supplies.
Its Android app has 1,000-5,000 downloads so far. In April, the startup raised $500000 from Kae Capital in seed funding and in June it received $5.5 million in series A funding from Sequoia, Kae Capital and other investors to facilitate geographical expansion, improve existing products and for hiring new talent.
Parcelled
On-demand shipping startup, Parcelled picks and packs items from users’ doorstep and delivers them across the country. The users just have to schedule a suitable pickup time on the website / App and mention the courier pick-up location. Once the request is confirmed, a pickup agent will pack and pick up the item for shipping. Thereafter, users will get end to end tracking and delivery notifications of the item.
The startup is looking forward to establish its presence in 50 cities by the end of the year. In October 2015, the firm raised $5 million in series A round of funding led by logistics company Delhivery to make its core technology more cost effective and efficient. Its Android app has 1,000-5,000 downloads so far.
|Startup Name
|Founded In
|Location
|Funding Raised (In $ Mn)
|Funding Stage
|Investors
|Mobile App
|Operational In
|Moovo
|2014
|Delhi
|NA
|Seed
|YouWeCan Ventures, Vikram Chachra, Pratyush Prasanna, Others
|Android
|Delhi NCR
|Shipsy
|2015
|Gurgaon
|NA
|Angel
|Dheeraj Jain (Redcliffe Capital), Udaan Angel Partners, Nittin Passi, Others
|Android
|Gurgaon
|Instavans
|2014
|Bengaluru
|NA
|NA
|Dell Services President Suresh Vaswani
|Android & iOS
|Bengaluru
|Turant Delivery
|2015
|Delhi
|NA
|Bootstrapped
|NA
|No
|Delhi, Mumbai
|Blowhorn
|2013
|Bengaluru
|NA
|Seed
|Unitus Seed Fund, Tim Draper, Founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates
|Android
|Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad
|TheKarrier
|2014
|Bengaluru
|0.23
|Seed
|Sol Primero, Outbox Ventures, Frankly.me Founder Nikunj Jain
|Android
|Bengaluru
|Shippr
|2014
|Bengaluru
|0.5
|Seed
|i2india Pvt Ltd.
|Android
|Bengaluru, Chennai
|ThePorter
|2014
|Mumbai
|6
|Seed, Series A
|Sequoia Capital, Kae Capital, Others
|Android
|Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru
|Parcelled
|2014
|Bengaluru
|5
|Series A
|Traxcn labs, Delhivery
|Android
|Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Jaipur, Mumbai
