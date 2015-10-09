FundingWire: Stockroom.io, Grabhouse, Quifers and Cloud Lending Solutions

Hyderabad Based Startup Stockroom.io Raises $70,000 in Seed Round

Hyderabad based startup Stockroom.io ( Stellar Software Technologies Pvt Ltd) has raised a seed funding of $70,000 from an angel investor. The startup was founded by Naren Krishna (CEO) and Ashish Kumar Sahoo (CTO). Naren is an alumni of BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus and Ashish is an alumni of IIIT Bhubaneswar.

Puru Modani, who is a part of Mumbai angels screening committee and a seasoned angel investor is currently on Stockroom’s advisory board.

The raised funding will go towards team building and product development.

The company helps web developers create their portfolio with just a click using Github signup. The platform currently supports Github, Stackoverflow and Bitbucket integrations and is planning to launch integrations with other social profiles soon.

So far Stockroom.io has 10,000+ registered users on its platform. It recently launched a new product called Hatch, which allows companies to host offline hackathons, online challenges, and contests in order to help them find the right talent. The startup consists of 6 members in its team. Currently it has more than 12000 developers registered and 6 paying customers.

Accommodation Listing Startup Grabhouse Raises $10M from Sequoia and Kalaari Capital

Bengaluru-based online house rental startup, Grabhouse has raised $10 million in series B round led by existing investor Sequoia Capital, with the participation of Kalaari Capital. The new funding will be used to strengthen its presence in 11 cities that it operates in, build technology capability and launch new business streams. The startup had raised $2.5 million in Series A round from Kalaari Capital and India Quotient, in January 2015.

It competes with players like CommonFloor, NoBroker and Housing.com. Eezyrent, Flatchat, Zocalo and Nestaway. Currently, Grabhouse generates a monthly traffic of 4.5 million and last month, it has generated revenue of Rs 50 lakh.

Logistics Startup Quifers Raises $300,000 from Indian Angel Network

Mumbai-based logistics startup, Quifers which aggregates LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles) booking through its platform, has raised $300,000 from Indian Angel Network. Vikas Agarwal, Vishal Khare and Sanjeev Kakkar have led the round on behalf of IAN. Agarwal will join Quifers’ board of directors. The raised funding will be used for its expansion to new cities, technology improvement, as well as for hiring new talent.

Founded by IIT-Roorkee and NITIE alumni Amit Mishra, Amit Bansal and Vaibhav Gupta, Quifers claims to acquire 80-100 new customers every week matched up by adding 40-50 vehicles on weekly basis. The startup competes with firms like Moovo, The Porter, Pickingo and BlowHorn among others.

Cloud lending Solutions Raises $8M in Series A Funding Led by SF Capital Group



Cloud infrastructure company, Cloud Lending Solutions that provides technology to marketplace lenders and other financial technology companies, has raised $8 million in series A funding to support its market expansion and to enhance its technology. The investment was led by SF Capital Group, Cota Capital, Long Light Capital with participation from current seed investors Green Visor and Epic Ventures.

In 2014, the firm had secured $2 million in pre-series A round. The latest round bringing its total capital to $10 million. It has over 75 customers in over 20 countries. The company has offices in San Mateo (California) and Bengaluru counts US-based Dealstruck, Capital Good Fund, New Zealand- based Harmoney and others companies like Juhudi Kilimo among its customers.