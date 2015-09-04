5 Indian Startups that Help You to Stay Fit

With the growth of location based service aggregation startups in the country, a new niche segment has emerged leveraging this principle – marketplace for gyms and other fitness centers. Startups operating on these lines are making it easier for people to discover and enroll into membership programs to get fit. Here are 5 websites (some with their own twists to the conventional membership programs) that you can use to find gyms, Pilate classes, Zumba classes and more

Classverse

New Delhi-based startup Classverse was founded by ex-Jabong Director Rukaiya Kanchwala in June 2015. It provides its users with unlimited access to fitness studios, classes and gyms across a range of Indian cities for only one month membership price. The startup’s goal is to make fitness convenient and connect new customers to gyms and studios without the dreaded annual contract.

Currently, its service is available in Delhi and Mumbai. It has plans of pan India expansion in the coming few months. It offers not only gyms and studios but also sports activities such as CrossFit, Pilates, Zumba, Cycling, Yoga, Dance, Kickboxing, Bodybuilding and much more, as well as swimming, badminton, tennis courts and more.

At present, the startup has more than 600 partners, offering over 30,000 classes a week. The firm estimates its revenue to cross $1 million by the end of this financial year. In three years, Classverse aims to make fitness flexible and convenient for members across 45 cities. In two years, it has plans to span Asia and Australia, with the same focus and execution that they have brought to India.

The startup is currently offering the first-week membership at Rs. 499 to experience the Classverse, and after that user need to pay only Rs. 2,499 per month for unlimited access to the best fitness classes available.

Talking about her business model, Rukaiya Kanchwala, ClassVerse Founder said, “The response has been overwhelmingly positive. 100% of our customers continue with us once they have tried ClassVerse. This attests to our focus on execution and customers relationships. And more than 600 partners across Delhi and Mumbai offering sports, gyms, dance and group fitness classes (everything from pilates to aerial yoga to salsa) believe in the value we bring to the fitness ecosystem. We are growing at an amazing pace, adding more than 50 new studios every week.”

FitnessPapa

Founded by Sourabh Kumar in May 2015, Bengaluru-based FitnessPapa provides a way to workout & to solve problems related to Fitness Industry in India. FitnessPapa allows user to access any Group Fitness Class at any center near their location & city with single pass.

It is a membership program for all types of Group Fitness Classes across multiple fitness studios & gyms that helps users in working out more conveniently. The startup offers over 30 different kinds of workout options to the customers, which they can access anytime near to their location or city.

The firm is also looking to raise funds and are in touch with multiple investors for the same. It is currently operational in Bengaluru and has over 150 different types of fitness centres in its network. The startup works on a monthly subscription model. For Rs. 999, it offers a 10-class access in a month. Its focus areas are zumba, dance, yoga, pilates, cycling, gym, strength training and many more.

Fitraq

Delhi-based gym and fitness centre’s discovery site, Fitraq was founded by Siddharth Ramphal and Rouzbeh Pasha in January 2014. It helps users to find good gyms and spas that are convenient for them. Users can also share training and diet tips with each other on this platform.

In March this year, the startup had raised $150,000 in a round of funding from Tarun Arora, MD of Northern Collection and Credit Bureau (NCCB) India. It claims to have over 1,200 fitness centre’s on its platform as of now. Users need to register on the site to contact the centre’s.

The startup has presence in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane.

Gympik

Bangalore based Gympik.com was founded in December 2012 by Amaresh Ojha and Ajay Pandey. It is an online marketplace for fitness and wellness services. The startup’s major focus areas are in Aerobics, Gym, Zumba, Dance, Dietitian, Physiotherapy and Yoga. It plans to enter newer verticals that also involve providing B2B software services to players in the fitness space.

The site also allows its users to calculate the calories burnt based on their height, weight, gender and amount of time they did workout. It also calculates basal metabolic rate (BMR), body mass index (BMI), and heart rate. It also tracks its users diet and exercise and provides tips for a healthy lifestyle.

In January 2015, the startup had raised $135,000 ( Rs. 85,62,375) in seed funding from a group of angel investors including, Capvent’s managing partners Tom Clausen and RohanAjila, and a manufacturing firm Haldyn Glass. The funding round also saw participation from Healthstart- an accelerator program dedicated to supporting start-ups in healthcare industry.

More than 6000 centers and 4000 trainers have been listed on the website. It has a presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR, and is planning to get into other cities.

Gymer

Bengaluru based startup, Gymer was co-founded by Srikanth Balakumar and Kushal Kumar in June 2015, it provides solutions for the Health and Fitness industry.

Gymer is a mobile app and web-based service that provides a cashless system for booking instant or in-advance workout sessions on an hourly basis. Users can decide when and where to work out, with a ‘pay-as-you-go’ option.

From the list of verified gyms that Gymer has tied up with, users can pick the one closest to them, and book hourly sessions for that day or the next. For every booking that gyms receive through their platforms, Gymer receives a nominal fee. Gyms are categorized based on their hourly rates and facilities.

The startup has 8 members in its team. It has so far partnered with 180 gyms across Bengaluru. The firm also has a partner-facing mobile app to help gyms manage and control their bookings. Gyms can also reach out to their users in case of emergencies, such as the gym being closed on a certain day, through it. The partner-facing app is also used to start and manage gym sessions. The user is provided with a verification code, which is entered into the partner-facing app to begin a session.

Gymer offers their service through a mobile app, desktop, and mobile browsers. It currently accepts credit card, debit card, wallet and net banking payments through Paytm and PayUmoney, and has plan to add more payment gateways soon.

The startup had raised a seed round of funding, and aim to raise a further round in order to expand its services in the future.

It has launched a booking process which allows user to book in advance for 5 days. Bookings can’t be cancelled or transferred to other people. However, users can reschedule the same by getting in touch with the gym directly, subject to their obligation.