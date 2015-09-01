Android Wear Watches are Now Compatible with iPhones

Google has launched Android Wear app for iOS. All that a user need to do is pair his/her iPhone (iPhone 5, 5c, 5s, 6, or 6 Plus running iOS 8.2+) with an Android Wear watch to bring simple and helpful information right to their wrist. Some of the features are listed below:

Get your info at a glance: Check important info like phone calls, messages, and notifications from your favorite apps. Android Wear features always-on displays, so you’ll never have to move your wrist to wake up your watch.

Follow your fitness: Set fitness goals, and get daily and weekly views of your progress. Your watch automatically tracks walking and running, and even measures your heart rate.

Save time with smart help: Receive timely tips like when to leave for appointments, current traffic info, and flight status. Just say “Ok Google” to ask questions like “Is it going to rain in London tomorrow?” or create to-dos with “Remind me to pack an umbrella.”

Presently, Android Wear for iOS works with the LG Watch Urbane. All future Android Wear watches, including those from Huawei, Asus, and Motorola will also support iOS, as reported in company’s official blog post.