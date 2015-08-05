Wishary: A Product Discovery Platform for Fashion Lovers

What is Wishary?

Wishary is a product discovery platform which enables its users to discover fashion products they love but don’t know where to find. It has an image discovery technology which automatically sends recommendations to users from around the web’s eCommerce sites to help them curate a look or a buy a product they love. Wishary’s fashion editorial team from around the country gives style tips related to the products the user is looking for, making the startup as their one stop online fashion destination.

For example, an individual comes across a pair of shoes which she likes. All that she needs to do is click a picture of it and the startup will give the product recommendations from their eCommerce partner sites along with style tips as to how the user can wear it in a formal setting or on an occasion. Startup’s intelligent algorithm keeps a track of its user’s search behavior and likes so as to make the experience more personalized.

Wishary was started by four batchmates from CEIBS, Shanghai as product discovery and retail startup in Korea. In India it was launched in April 2015 by Hemanth Kumar Venugopal. “Fashion eCommerce industry has grown multi folds. With so many eCommerce websites and products available, it is hard to search for the kind one is looking for. Therefore, with Wishary we aim to streamline search of products on all eCommerce portals and help our users find products of choice” said the team.

What problems is it solving?

“While other platforms are focusing on a one dimensional aspect of the eCommerce market such as social shopping, filtered/text search or product discovery. Wishary aims to provide a holistic fashion experience” said the team.

The platform enables the users to find out news things and also get personalized recommendations of what will suit them.

Who is it competing with?

The startup is competing with Roposo, Voonik and Wooplr.

Present Status and Future Plans:

Funding: As of now the company has been funded by Wishary Korea. The funding was utilised in building the technology of image search engine. Currently the startup is in talks with a few VC’s to raise funds.

Traction Rate: The company has 3500+ active registered users and unique visitors traffic has grown up to 60k+.

The startup has just launched its Android app and will soon be rolling out its iOS app. The startup service is pan India and works on an affiliate partnerships model. Delivery and customer redressals are handled by the company’s eCommerce partners like Flipkart, Amazon, etc.

Future Plans: The company wants to broaden their eCommerce partner network to include the smaller boutique brands as well so as to offer variety to their customers and help further personalize the experience.