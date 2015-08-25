25 Great Graphics Tool for Animation and Drawing

Author: Vlad Pavlov, CEO & Founder, rollApp.com

If you felt a wave of inspiration, you don’t need to run to the store for paints and canvas. You can install one of the programs of this review and begin to work.

1. GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a free software raster graphics editor, primarily employed as an image retouching and editing tool. In addition to detailed image retouching and free-form drawing, GIMP can accomplish essential image editing tasks such as resizing, editing, and cropping photos, photomontages combining multiple images, and converting between different image formats. GIMP can also be used to create basic animated images in the GIF format. GIMP is widely considered to be the main free-software functional drop-in replacement for Adobe Photoshop, with a similar feature set and a similar and complex user interface. Gimp has few animation tools.

2. Inkscape is a drawing and painting tool similar to Illustrator, CorelDraw, and Xara X, but with features, new tools, and interface style of its own. It emphasizes the W3C standard Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) file format, but reads and writes a wealth of other formats including PDF, so it is an easy complement to your other graphics and desktop tools. Inkscape has lots of features facilities for objects creation and manipulation, fill and stroke, rendering, text editing.

3. Draw lets you produce everything from simple diagrams to dynamic 3D illustrations. DRAW gives you the tools to communicate with graphics and diagrams. With a maximum page size of 300cm by 300cm, DRAW is powerful tool for technical or general posters, etc. Save your graphics in OpenDocument format, the new international standard for office documents. This XML based format means you’re not tied in to DRAW. You can access your graphics from any OpenDocument compliant software. Import graphics from all common formats (including BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG,TIFF, and WMF).

4. LibreOffice Draw is an online diagramming and charting office tool. Draw is an excellent application for producing a quick sketch, a complex plan, technical drawings, general posters, and much more. You can use the picture gallery to access built-in clip art, and can create your own art and add it to the gallery. Draw can import graphics in popular formats, including BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, TIFF, and WMF. It also allow you to export files to Flash (.swf) format.

5. Artweaver– Free graphic editor claiming to be the new «Adobe Photoshop». This program simulates an oil painting, paint, pencil, chalk, brush, etc. There is the possibility of working with layers, conversion of images to various formats, compression, etc. It also features most requested by users filters, such as unsharp masking and blur, emboss and mosaic, as well as working with transparencies and layers, which is supported in native format .AWD.

6. The program SmoothDraw supports a large number of tools-brushes with different profile and different type: brush handle, brush-pencil, brush, airbrush, bristle brush, etc. Each brush has its own color, chosen on the palette, as well as the parameters defining the appearance of the stroke. SmoothDraw is very useful if you are working with a digital tablet. The program also includes tools for retouching images and can work with layers of images. The program has a set of filters with which you can achieve different effects – create color noise, blur, make the outlines clearer contours to create the glow effect, change the brightness, contrast, etc. In your project you can use the tool to fill the image with one color, and add text captions.

7. Artflow is perhaps one of the most popular apps for drawing, thanks to its great functionality and it is free. The app includes a number of interesting tools, including more than 70 paint brushes. Serious artists may be interested in support of cloths large size (2048*2048, 2560*2560 or 4096*4096), the ability to work with multiple layers and export to PSD format. It should be noted, however, that some functions are not available in the free version of the program, details can be found on the download page.

8. Sketch Master boasts abundant tools for drawing, there’s only seven brushes. But in Sketch Master is available zooming, almost to infinity, and advanced work with an unlimited number of layers, including, copying, merging, visibility, transparency, and so on. Important role in a large number of positive user feedback has played, obviously, and full free software. Sketch Master is professional paint and drawing application designed for every android users. Sketch Master offers several types of sketching tools and simple user interface.

9. Sketcher FREE belongs to a slightly different area, and is a rather interesting field for experimentation than a serious tool for professional work. Sketcher Pro offers us roughly the same functionality, including 12 types of brushes, undo, zoom, resizable canvas, upload saved pictures, and so on. The perfect tool for experimenters and beginners who will be able to achieve unexpected results.

10. Autodesk SketchBook has tools which most closely mimic the natural drawing pencil, pen, marker, or brush on paper. Tools set key frames in the form of kineograph. For the first time, artists can reflect in their works the movement in SketchBook Pro. Built in collaboration with a team of Autodesk® Maya®, this easy to use timeline keyframes allows you to manage the working process of traditional animation in a familiar environment SketchBook.

11. Animation Desk provides an intuitive drawing interface and allows users to create their own animations with fingertips. Animation Desk helps you flesh out every creative idea into animated figures, storyboards, e-cards, or short-length animated movies. The interface of Animation Desk resembles the real working environment of a professional animator who draws on a specially-designed desk, the animation desk. Animate your ideas with ease by inserting your favorite picture as the static background. Additionally, one can insert pictures to be the static background as he animates the drawings. With the functional playlists, animation playback speed can be adjusted to accommodate different types of animation showings.

12. KolourPaint is a free, easy-to-use paint program for KDE (a desktop environment for UNIX). It aims to be conceptually simple to understand; providing a level of functionality targeted towards the average user. KolourPaint is a raster graphics editor that allows drawing diagrams, editing screenshots, photos, and editing icons using transparency. Using the cloud-based app, you’ll no longer have to install it on your computer, laptop, iPad or Chromebook – rollApp allows you to run KolourPaint from anywhere.

13. MyPaint– Feature MyPaint is a program primarily for drawing, and not ready for processing images (actually, MyPaint doesn’t even know how things like “crop” or “levels”). Actually, the closest competitors MyPaint is Corel Painter and ArtRage (NB: this does not mean that they go nose-to-nose; just this one program). MyPaint comes with a large brush collection including charcoal and ink to emulate real media, but the highly configurable brush engine allows you to experiment with your own brushes and with not-quite-natural painting. Before beginning it is a good idea to read the quick-start tutorial to see how the program is meant to be used.

14. Karbon is a vector drawing application with user-friendly interface that is easy to use, highly customizable and extensible. That makes Karbon a great application for users starting to explore the world of vector graphics as well as for artists wanting to create breathtaking vector art.

15. Krita is a powerful digital painting program used by artists all over the world. And latest and greatest version of Krita (2.9.4) is now available on rollApp. Krita is a raster graphics editor, open source for digital artists with a wide possibilities of using a graphics tablet. Krita among the many image formats, supports popular open OpenRaster format like for example editors MyPaint, LazPaint and editor with professional features GIMP. Krita has a user-friendly interface. In the settings menu, you can choose the color theme, which toolbars and dockers you want to use and edit keyboard shortcuts. The canvas can be easily rotated and mirrored. The OpenGL canvas supports high-bit depth monitors. There is a large set of options available to create a no-distractions canvas-only painting model.

16. Pinta is a free, open source drawing/editing program modeled after Paint.NET. Its goal is to provide users with a simple yet powerful way to draw and manipulate images. It includes some interesting features like support of layers, unlimited undo and redo, and a bunch of special filters and effects to spice up your images – but its nothing like a serious photo editor. It does, however, include a nice selection of drawing tools that can make Pinta a good choice as photo editor. The developers Pinta focused on usability, which is reflected in the following features of the program: easy to use drawing tools for drawing freehand, lines, rectangles, ellipses, and more, Unlimited undo history, Over 35 adjustments and effects for tweaking your images; unlimited layers to help separate and group elements of your image for easy editing. Partially translated into over 50 languages.

17. Pencil2D is a utility for creating bitmap and vector 2D animation. It is useful for creating cartoons for both professionals and beginners in the art of animation. A free app with which You can create hand-drawn animation (cartoon) using a variety of drawing tools, as well as insert images, video, audio, and other resources. The software is easy to use. You can edit the animation by the staff, draw with pencil, brush, pen and lines, apply the eraser and flood fill. Supported preview drawn cartoon in the program window, export to video formats AVI, MOV, WMV and graphic files in GIF, JPG, PNG, BMP and TIF.

18. Pixia is a small graphical editor. Despite its modest dimensions, this editor is one of the best free tools for editing graphics, because it has many features that are missing from other similar applications. Pixia supports mask, layer and many other functions to edit graphics. You can set the brush in a wide range or use your own brushes to create unique effects. Also brushes you can use graphic files. In addition, to further enhance the functionality Pixia from the program site you can download a special plug to connect to the editor additional filters and Photoshop filters.

19. Flowpaper This interactive drawing tool will allow you to create amazingly beautiful flowing paintings using your Android device instead of the canvas and your finger instead of a brush. The application is to create a unique background images that will beautify and personalize your smartphone. The application Flowpaper is equally convenient for use on smartphones and tablets. An engaging user will deliver not only the result but also the process of painting. Realistic modeling of flowing multicolored threads fascinates with its magnificence. You don’t have something to draw, you can just have fun playing with obedient waves of color.

20. Skedio is a drawing tool based on vector graphics. It minimizes the effort spent on the creation and further editing of high quality pictures. Due to the ease of use and capabilities of vector editor, Skedio occupies a niche between the typical applications for raster drawing with limited editing tools and integrated software products, focusing on computer graphics professionals. To use Skedio not need to be an artist or designer. It is a tool for everyone, simple and powerful at the same time.

21. FlipaClip makes you relive your childhood and express your creativeness or professional skills with other application. Draw your cartoon using tactics “”frame-by-frame. It’s the same principle as before, we drew cartoons in notebooks at school, but with a modern twist. Whether you are sketching, storyboarding, animating, or simply playing around FlipaClip offers intuitive tools and is a great platform to implement your creative ideas.

22. If drawing is your principal activity or a favorite hobby, then pay attention to the Infinite Design app for android. This is an analogue of a known vector editor CorelDraw, adapted for mobile devices. There are opportunities to work with text. You can create labels of any size and color. To pick the right font and position the label in the total composition. While it is possible to go back any number of steps back and forth, which minimizes the probability of loss of important developments.

23. The most of interesting thing of the Paint Joy is that the program can replay the drawing process, just like the movie. It looks very funny and interesting. It should say Paint Joy is awesome. The very long and sad moments to fly as second. Well, if you give your child to have fun with Paint Joy, you can be sure he will sit for hours to paint the most beautiful pictures.

24. Silk paints drawing – awesome app for fans to draw, with the possibility that his view of the creative process. Drawing in the app Silk paints drawing you draw something more than just brush under your arm strokes/lines/brush strokes look amazing shapes, colors and shades, creating the incredible scenery. When you are finished drawing, you can set it as Wallpaper on the screen of your device or share it with friends on the Internet.

25. Painter Mobile will allow you to create professional drawings and sketches directly on the screen of your mobile device. This program has a huge number of professional tools for working with images, allows you to work with 20 layers at the same time, import images from your device’s gallery, camera or Google search by images, to save the results in JPEG format and send them in Corel Painter for PC.

