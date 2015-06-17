Bengaluru-based Parenting Platform BabyChakra Raises Funding

Bengaluru-based online parenting and child care platform, BabyChakra has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by Mumbai Angels Patni Family Office and Singapore Angel Network. The other investors including Satveer Singh Thakral from the Singapore Angel Network, Karan Maheshwari, Jatin Aneja, Kishor Ganji and Roopa Nath also participated in the round.

As per YourStory report, the deal amount is said to be $600,000 in the round. The raised funds will be used to launch its Android app and hire top talent.

Founded in 2014 by Naiyya Saggi, Mitesh Karia and Mohit Kumar, BabyChakra allows young parents to discover and select local services such as playschools, child specialists, prenatal classes, day-cares, and play areas among others. It also offers a social network for mothers called Momstars that allows mothers write service and product reviews and share recommendations. The company is present in three cities – Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, and claims to connect more than 250,000 parents to 5,500 local service providers so far.

It compete with the likes of Bengaluru based ZenParent which last month raised $500,000 (Rs 3.17 crore) from i2india Ventures. Another parent guiding website from southeast Asia, TheAsianParent raised funding earlier this year and plans to enter the Indian market, which may prove to be a major competitor for ZenParent and BabyChakra.