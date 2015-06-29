Apple Starts Making iPhone7 with Force Touch; May Launch in September

Apple has reportedly started manufacturing new iPhone models, which is rumored to be called iPhone 7 or the iPhone 6S. The new iPhone will come with a feature – Force Touch display which senses how hard users are pressing down on a screen. The company first unveiled Force Touch for the Apple Watch and its new MacBook.

The iPhone 7 is expected to be come with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch versions as the current iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus devices, and likely to be available in white, space grey, and gold color options. While, other report also claims that the company will introduce a new ‘rose gold’ color.

The device will run on iOS 9, which was revealed in Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, includes a battery saving mode as well as a feature called Proactive Siri that sees Apple’s virtual assistant taking on Google Now and Cortana with context-based suggestions.

In terms of storage, the iPhone 7 is likely to be available in 16GB, 64GB and 128GB variants, the smartphone is expected to go live on 25 September, with pre-orders set to kick off a week earlier.