Resale Real Estate Consulting Firm Property Station Raises Rs 60 Lakh in Angel Funding

Gurgaon based resale real estate consulting company, Property Station which helps buyers and sellers execute resale deals for – under construction, land purchase and ready to move in properties, has recently raised an angel funding of Rs 60 lakh. This investment was led by Care2Earn Services Pvt Ltd. which is a boutique financial services company. As part of the deal, Vishal Gupta from Care2Earn, is joining the company’s board of directors.

The company aims to utilize the new funds to upgrade its technology platforms, expand its team size from 30-100 by year-end & opening of 2-3 PropertE Stores in next 6-8 months, to meet all real estate needs of people. Also, it plans to open these type of stores in all 8 metro cities by 2020.

At present the site offers an online dashboard where users can search for resale price index for different properties, builders or projects. It can be used by consumers for getting an idea about the size, resale price, hot real estate projects and more before going ahead for a property purchase.

The startup was founded by Rohit Goyal, its main focus lies in facilitating the deals in secondary market. The company also helps its clients in facilitating home loans and documentation for change the ownership of the property.

Gurgaon has approx 0.5 Million dwelling units (Ready to Move and Under Construction) and approx 10% of them are transacted every year, thereby creating a huge opportunity in this market.