Indian Online Marketplace For Local Services UrbanPro Raises $2M from Nirvana Ventures

Indian online marketplace for local services, UrbanPro has raised $2 million (Rs 12 crore) from Nirvana Ventures. The company previously known as ThinkVidya, had raised an undisclosed sum of funding in January 2014 from Mr. Raman Sud, a US based serial entrepreneur.

The new funding will be used to improve the product, adding more verticals and expanding to more cities. It also plans to increase its focus on its mobile product and hiring staff. The firm has more than 3 lakh professionals on its platform and has served 5 lakh consumers in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai in the education vertical.

Consumers can post their requirements on UrbanPro and connect with professionals across categories to meet their specific requirements, whereas professionals can showcase their skills by creating their profile and get hired.

The company will be expanding to other categories like Health & Wellness, Photography and Event services. Previously, it had focused on education, offering services in areas including language learning, home tuition, and exam preparation.

On-demand home services market is heating up in India, with players including LocalOye, TaskBob, UrbanClap and Qyk, which have raised funding in the past few months.