GSF’s M-Accelerator Kicks Off With 8 Mobile Startups

GSF India’s Mobile Accelerator Program which began on April 15, 2015 has started with 8 mobile startups that were selected from a pool of more than 500 applications from across the world. GSF aims to provide platform for Indian Tech Startups to kick start their growth in the Indian and global markets.

The mobile accelerator program will connect entrepreneurs to peers, mentors, advisors and investors in India, Singapore, SF, Hamburg and Berlin. All 8 startups will go through an intense mentoring and coaching program starting with 7 weeks in India, followed by 4 weeks in SF, 1 week in Germany, and finally a week in Singapore, where they will work and interact with some of the brightest digital minds from across the world. The startups will be mentored by a diverse group of successful entrepreneurs and industry experts.

They will also connect with angel Investors, different seed and venture capital funds, through rigorous workshops, one-on-one office hours, office visits and informal networking mixers.

The 8 startups that have been selected are as follows:

Joolz

Joolz is a virtual mobile jewelry store, gathering top brands on a intuitive and interactive application. The company is led by experienced entrepreneurs from Israel with deep experience in the social application and jewelry markets, and is preparing to beta launch in India very soon.

NewsBytes

NewsBytes aims to reduce the news overload in everyday life, by providing only contextual timelines and no lengthy articles; one byte at a time. Their back-end engine and editorial team work help provide help provide concise and contextual news along with logic driven sentiments.

Gamezop

It is a mobile app based social network for addictive casual games. It plans to remove the friction of game discovery and downloads. The users will be given a handful of games every week which can be played without downloading. The app will also enable the users to share the games links with their friends, whether or not they are using the app.

TalkMore

This mobile app analyses all calls, messages and data usage on the phone to recommend the cheapest mobile plans.

Magictap

This startup offers a cloud based IOT platform that provides tools and services required to build smart mobile applications. Magictap solution combine mobile proximity technology and analytic platform to connect physical media to digital content via NFC and QR code.

Playselfie

This startup is a mobile camera app to share your stories through selfies. The app lets you express yourself and share moments in your life with your family and friends all around the world.

Rentongo

This startup is an online mobile marketplace for rental of goods such as scooters, bikes, adventure gear, furniture, appliances and more. The startup is active in five cities- Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi/NCR and Hyderabad. The renters can find the right product to rent and then take the product on rent from owner of their choice.

Townista

Townista is a mobile app that enables its users to discover and book interesting things to do in a city. Currently in Bangalore, Townista provides a platform for event organisers to reach out to youngsters with interesting and innovative last minute offerings. 6 out of every 10 youngsters of Koramangala, Indiranagar and Whitefield are are using the app to plan their outings.