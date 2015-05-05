Cloud Communication Company Twilio Raises $100M Funding

Cloud Communications enabling company, Twilio has raised a series E round funding of $100 million. The company announced that the funding was received last week, but the investors are not revealed yet.

Twilio specializes in cloud communication that enables users to use standard web languages to build voice, VoIP and SMS apps via a web API.

Twilio had previously raised over $103M funding in rounds, with major contribution from series D round where $70M were raised by the company. The newly acquired funding has pushed the company’s valuation to $1.1 billion.

Twilio Chief Executive, Jeff Lawson, claims that the company had hit an annual run rate of $100 million in revenue in 2014, and was adding $1 million in annualized revenue every seven days, as reported by VB.

The California and Washington based company was founded in 2007 by Jeff Lawson, Evan Cooke, and John Wolthuis. As of 2015 over 5,60,000 developers use Twilio’s services.