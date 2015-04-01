Gurgaon-based online assessment and campus hiring platform CoCubes.com, has acquired Edcited, an enterprise resource planning solutions provider to schools and colleges. The deal amount is still undisclosed.

This acquisition will help CoCubes to strengthen its technology team as well as to achieve its target faster.

Founded in 2007, CoCubes connects colleges to companies and allows students to learn about enterprises and companies that are hiring at campuses. Students can follow companies and stay updated about news, happenings and internship opportunities at the companies of their choice. The firm is working with 450 companies and 2,600 colleges and facilitated assessments of over 1 million students.

Edcited’s flagship solution helping institutions deliver curriculum and real time updates of students to parents and allows integration of management, students and faculty.