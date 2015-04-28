FlatMate : A Startup that Helps You Find Flatmates Based on Common Interests

What is FlatMate?

FlatMate is an app based service which helps its users (students/young professionals) to find flatmates based on common interests.

The Noida based startup was founded in February 2015 by Sukhbir Singh, Sarang Jain and Tanuj Chopra. “Finding decent flatmate is one problem everyone of us faced when we started with our career. Late last year we started exploring this area in details and found out that the situation is still the same and it has not yet been addressed. That’s when FlatMate was born,” says the team.

Presently the app is functional only in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Chandigarh. The free to use application has two key features, i.e. it has strictly verified and authenticated listing and it maintains member privacy to avoid un-wanted calls.

How does it work?

After a user downloads and logs in the app, his/her profile undergoes the verification process post which he/she can use the service and search for flatmates based on his/her requirement.

Verification of users is of utmost concern for the company. There are three levels of verification that is undertaken to make sure the users are interacting with genuine people.

i) In first level of verification the company checks the authenticity of user via his/her Facebook account based on user’s friends, posts, activities and groups. Only after that so they validate name, gender and picture from user’s Facebook profile.

ii) In case of suspicion regarding the information given on the Facebook account, then that user is not allowed to see the contact details of other users. Later the user is asked to share his/her contact number. The user is asked for his/her basic information to make sure user profile is valid as second level of Verification.

iii) In third level of verification the startup analyses user search patterns. In case user performs irrelevant search, then the activities of such an user is blocked.

Users can post their requirement in two ways:

Have Flat – where user is having flat and looking for a flatmates. Need Flat – where user needs a flat with flatmates.

After which the users connect with each other over call or chat.

Who is it competing with?

Presently, it has two competitors in the market namely, Grabhouse and Flatchat. “All currently available other platforms treat flat-share same as a property rental service and do not care much about the user preferences in terms of compatibility with the flat mate. However, our concept is completely different because we believe it’s important to have a like-minded room partner for a peaceful and happy living while sharing one flat or a room,” said the team.

Present status and future goals?

The app has seen around 3500+ downloads, 500+ property listings and 40,000+ searches. Currently the app is available for Android users, and soon an iOS version will be rolled out.

Presently, the app is trying to gain market share and are focussing on expansion so as to get users onboard. In future they plan to make the app a freemium model available with its basic services along with its premium services.

Being bootstrapped, it is looking to raise fund in near future. “The funding will be used to strengthen our Platform as well as expand to cover other metros in India. We have very aggressive plans to move to Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad where we think is a huge opportunity for us in terms of lots of single professionals as well as students base,” says FlatMate team.