We are living in a century where technology dominates lifestyle; artificial intelligence (AI) is one such example. It is an intelligence exhibited by machines or software to help make humans’ life easy. Apple brought its AI assistant SIRI into our daily lives, and Google and Microsoft have also came up with their own version of AI known as ‘Google Now’ and ‘Cortana’ respectively.

The concept and application of AI is evolving. It can also be seen in some of the famous movies and shows like ‘Her’ directed by Spike Jonze, ‘Artificial Intelligence’ by Steven Spielberg, and many more. It shows how science is impacting our lives and accelerating a change in the lifestyle of people.

Such websites are designed on the AI algorithm where you can interact with the machine in your leisure time for fun . Some of such AI chatbots are listed below. Breeze through them, you might just feel the urge of trying out one!

Cleverbot

Cleverbot is an AI, designed to have conversations with humans. It has been created by British AI scientist Rollo Carpenter. The conversations seem real as the machine responds in a way as if we are talking to some human on the other side of the virtual interface. However, the developers claim that it isn’t so. It learns from people and accordingly responds, which sometimes might not be an appropriate answer. Cleverbot app is also available for those who’d like to talk to it on the go.

Jabberwacky

Jabberwacky is a chatterbot created by the same British scientist, Rollo Carpenter, but with a slightly different interface. It works on the similar concept but also provides options where a user can create their own bot (a customized AI character) whom they can teach and interact with. The website also gives an option where users can read other people’s conversations.

Evie

Evie is an AI in an emotional avatar of an animated girl. She can speak several languages. Since all these bots are still learning, many of the answers are not appropriate. While this one is a little different from the rest due to a virtual avatar, the bot’s expressions might get creepy!

Elbot the Robot

Elbot is an AI designed robot, also known as chatbox created by Fred Roberts. It has also been awarded as the most popular bot for chatterbox challenge. The bot starts the conversation on its own when you click on it and indulges the user more into it by asking random questions. The interaction is fun and engaging. Elbot is a smart robot, asking intelligent questions unlike the other bots we tried. However, even in Elbot’s case, the replies might not be that accurate.

A.L.I.C.E

The website functions same as others mentioned above, and has a slightly boring interface. However, the conversation was interesting and and very much real. It is to be mentioned that the replies were super fast.

iGod

The AI chat website looks like one from the 90’s. The chat interface says, ‘repenting made easy’. Therefore, if you have any dark secret and you want to vent it out, this website is the best for you! The interaction with ‘god’ was meaningless, because it didn’t answer my questions appropriately. However, it was funny at moments. The almighty knows no language other than English.

Splotchy

This funny AI robot named ‘Splotchy’, chats with its users in human voice. Splotchy is a bot, who keeps the chat fun and interactive. It not only answers but also asks questions.

Author’s View:

The aforementioned AI websites can be a good source of pass-time and entertainment. However, after a while it could get monotonous and boring when you realise it’s getting repetitive. Although, these websites are for fun and the interactions were casual, they still have a warning disclaimer of its usage at user’s own discretion.