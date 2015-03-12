Xiaomi to Launch MiPad and Redmi 2 In India on 24 March; Plans to Open 100 Experience Stores

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi, has announced that it is set to launch its tablet – the MiPad and the updated version of its phone – Redmi 2, in India on 24 March. The company only sells phones online in India in partnership with Flipkart. Indian customers only get the white versions, although those both gadgets are offered in a variety of colors in China.

Redmi 2 first launched in China in January, while MiPad reveled back to May 2014. Redmi 2 comes with a 4.7 inch 720p HD screen and will be available at Rs 6,999. Redmi 2 requires pre-registration on Flipkart, starting at 6pm delhi time. Also, it having 2GB RAM, 16GB Flash (Expandable to 128GB via microSD card), 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

MiPad will comes with a 7.9-inch 1080p HD screen, will be available at cost Rs 12,999 on launch day with out pre-ordering. Also, it features 2GB RAM, 16GB Flash, extendible to 128GB via microSD card, 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

The company has also announced that it will open 100 stores in India this year to help consumers experience the company’s devices, but will not sell them at these stores. The ‘service and experience stores’ would be set up in cities including Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru in the first week of April.