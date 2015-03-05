Super: A Tinder-Like Mobile App for Jobs

What is Super?
Founded by Faisal Memon, Super is an app that allows people to search job and build their resume. It follows Tinder’s format for matching candidates with jobs, wherein companies and users create a profile when they login into the app. Employers can swipe right on a candidate and candidates can swipe right on employers. If both have swiped right for each other, the app will connect them over email.
The company recently acquired mobile SaaS startup Viraltrics.
What problems is it solving?
The app is making job search easy and accessible to all by connecting people to companies. Irrespective of company size or job skills anyone can sign up and recruit or get hired.
What services does Super offer?
Who is it competing with?
It is competing with all the job portals such as Naukri.com, Monster.com, Timesjob.com, Shine.com, Aasaanjobs.com, Youth4work, MyRefers, TalentPad etc.
Super’s journey till now and future:
Super has half a million registered job seekers, rated over 8500 times with 100K screen views everyday. Before launching jobs, it was a resume builder.
The firm claims to have 100+ companies as part of their closed Beta like JustUnfollow, Webengage, Wingify, Helpshift, Flatchat, Zepo, Haptik, Grabhouse etc. It plans to get 1000 companies on board in next one month. It also plans to include chat, so that the users can chat with their potential employers before meeting them.
Faisal, founder of Super said, “I come across many people who are unhappy with their jobs, stuck at it either due to lack of information or access. Now access is available with a tap on their phones. Everyone can now have a better career and workplace. The app is completely free to use for both job seekers and companies. Our aim is to help companies connect with the right candidates.”
The jobs section of the app is invite only for job seekers. Here is exclusive code for first 500 iamWire readers to join the private Beta: SUPER-IAMWIRE
