Gurgaon-based Food Ordering Startup Bite Club Raises Rs 3 Cr From Powai Lake Ventures and Others

Gurgaon-based food ordering startup, Bite Club, has raised Rs 3 crore in funding from Powai Lake Ventures with participation from angels including Aneesh Reddy (Capillary Technologies), Ashish Kashyap (Goibibo Group) and Alok Mittal (Canaan Partners). The raised funding will be used for building technology, growing operations and expansion.

The startup provides a daily changing menu of wholesome meals that can be ordered via its Android app. The food is prepared by an aggregated community of home chefs, amateur chefs and professional chefs. The firm has already served over 6,000 meals in less than 3 months to more than 1200 unique customers. Currently, it is delivering almost 250-300 meals a day.

Bite Club act as a technology and logistics platform that connects the maker of food (chefs) to the consumers (foodies). It is also planning to extend its services in Delhi and Noida.

Last month, Mumbai-based food ordering app, TinyOwl had raised $15 million in its series B round led by Matrix Partners with participation from Sequoia Capital and Nexus Venture Partners. In November 2014, Zomato had raised $60 million in series E round led by Vy capital, Info Edge Limited and Sequoia Capital, and is planning to start food delivery service in March 2015.