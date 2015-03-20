Bengaluru-based CollateBox, which helps enterprises collaborate with their teams on multiple projects, has raised $180,000 from a group of angel investors and Teninnovate (Hyderabad-based technology incubator) through equity crowd-funding platform LetsVenture. The raised funding will be used to take the products to the global markets.

Founded in 2012 by Ralph Vaz and Ravindra Krishnappa, CollateBox helps employees of enterprises collect, share and act on data. It has been built for the everyday tasks – from collating daily expense report to managing student data of an entire district with selective sharing and summaries. The beta-version of the product was released in mid-2014.

In October 2014, online exam preparation site Testbook, had secured INR 1.5 crore with the help of LetsVenture and Ah! Ventures. Also, in April last year, Bangalore based Big Data startup Frrole raised funding on LetsVenture.