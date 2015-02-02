Startup Showcase: Intellipaat, FrndiNeed and LabForSure

Intellipaat

Image Source: Intellipaat

Intellipaat is an e-learning startup, providing training on professional technical courses. It enables learners to get in-depth knowledge on niche technologies to jump start with their projects or change their existing career stream to other technology within short span of time.

The startup offers 24*7 training support along with lifetime access to video tutorials enabling the users to learn at their own pace and clear course certification from respective company . It is having different courses on niche skills like Big Data ,Data Science, Business Intelligence, Mobile Development, Databases, Cloud Computing,etc.

Jaipur-based Intellipaat Software Solutions has 20 members in its team and was founded by Diwakar Chittora and Shilpi Jain. The firm’s clients include Wipro, Ericsson, Genpact, CISCO, Sony,Hexaware, CTS, etc. It is active in 4 markets as of now i.e. India, USA, Canada and UK. It is directly competing with Udacity, Udemy, and Lynda among others.

FrndiNeed

Delhi-based FrndiNeed is a multi-purpose app aiming to make everyday travel smoother, safer and economically viable. The app can helps the user to search and find friends in the vicinity and take a lift, find out friends ready to hang-out, plan short group trips, share weekend trip plans and take friends along, and send out SOS to friends in the network in the time of any emergency like a car break down, life threat etc.

The app includes features like Taking a lift, meet up planner, car pool planner (in development), auto-poke, SOS and also an in-built chat messenger.

LabForSure.com

Gurgaon-based LabForSure is an online platform to search pathology tests, choose among top labs and book test for home sample collection. It offer NABL Accredited Labs to get user tests done, home collection of samples, earliest report delivery through Email, Well trained phlebotomist for sample collection. Also, the firm presently provide over 500 pathology tests.

Key services offered: Search and Book Lab Tests Home Collection of Samples

LabForSure is directly competing with Collection Centres and had recently raised an undisclosed amount of angel funding.