Cloud based Finance Startup CimplyFive Raises Funding from CFOs of Wipro & Infosys

Cloud-based financial solutions venture CimplyFive, has raised an undisclosed amount from Wipro’s outgoing chief financial officer (CFO) Suresh Senapaty and former CFO of Infosys turned private investor TV Mohandas Pai. The deal amount is still undisclosed.

Founded in September 2014, CimplyFive is a venture of Shankar Jaganathan (CEO), Shriram Subramanian (director), Kannan S, Lakshmi Narayana and Surya Narayana Valluri. It provides a web-based, menu driven, subscription service that provides curated resolutions, alerts and dashboards to free management bandwidth for pursing business goals.

The firm recently launched its first tool called BLISS (Board Leaders Integrated Software Solution) which is a digital productivity tool for company secretaries that automates routines and provides timely alerts to ensure compliance and good corporate governance.