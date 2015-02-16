Cloud based Finance Startup CimplyFive Raises Funding from CFOs of Wipro & Infosys

Cloud-based financial solutions venture CimplyFive, has raised an undisclosed amount from Wipro’s outgoing chief financial officer (CFO) Suresh Senapaty and former CFO of Infosys turned private investor TV Mohandas Pai. The deal amount is still undisclosed.
Founded in September 2014, CimplyFive is a venture of Shankar Jaganathan (CEO), Shriram Subramanian (director), Kannan S, Lakshmi Narayana and Surya Narayana Valluri. It provides a web-based, menu driven, subscription service that provides curated resolutions, alerts and dashboards to free management bandwidth for pursing business goals.
The firm recently launched its first tool called BLISS (Board Leaders Integrated Software Solution) which is a digital productivity tool for company secretaries that automates routines and provides timely alerts to ensure compliance and good corporate governance.
A Company Secretary is a professional and a member of the board who handles the financial and legal affairs of a Company. The course of Company Secretary is quite professional but stressful involving the clearing of three written examination levels- the Foundation, Executive and the Professional
Let us look at the role they play in a Company.
Role of a Company Secretary is –
to report to the Board about compliance with the provisions of this Act , the rules made there , and other laws applicable to the company;
to ensure that the company complies with the applicable secretarial standards;
to discharge such other duties as may be prescribed
While handling these roles, they face many challenges too. Some of them being:
Understanding the business
This is essential to be an effective company secretary. The company secretary needs to be able to provide valuable guidance at a moment’s notice, from anything relating from corporate governance to finance to operations. Access to and working with the management of the company is essential to be able to develop a strong understanding of the business.
Understanding company specific reporting obligations
While all good company secretaries will have a thorough knowledge of the company’s reporting obligations under the Companies Act, 2013, they must be aware of company specific reporting requirements to other regulatory or industry bodies. Companies must comply with a multitude of reporting requirements. The company secretary must familiarise themselves with all aspects of a company’s obligations to ensure continuity of business.
Knowing and understanding board members
Most Boards have a multitude of personalities that sometimes do not gel with each other. Some directors are appointed to the Board as nominees of shareholders or members, and are there in part to protect certain interests. It is important for the secretary to be aware of these in order to identify any potential conflicts.
Maintaining simultaneous relationships between the board, management and shareholders
A misalignment of goals between any of these components can represent a significant challenge for the company. The company secretary is often the first point of contact for each of these stakeholder groups, so being a confident and effective communicator is essential.
Keeping board meetings clear, concise and cohesive through well prepared board information
The company secretary has a large role to play in the efficiency and effectiveness of Board meetings. Directing the Board to important information, distributing Board packs with plenty of time for review and a logical, flowing agenda structure are critical.
Recording minutes in a fashion that the board supports
Some Board members want brief and concise minutes that cover major decisions, while others want a full account of all discussions during the meeting. Finding that balance early in the engagement can be a challenge for the secretary, while keeping in mind that minutes are effectively prima facie evidence should any matter go before a court. Either way, the company secretary also needs to ensure that the minutes accurately reflect the content of the meeting, both in terms of matters that were considered and discussed by the board, and decisions that were made in respect of them.
Timely and accurate reporting from Management
Forthcoming information from management in a timely manner is essential for company secretaries to succeed in their role. The secretary must foster strong relationships with management and proactively obtain information to ensure expectations are met.
