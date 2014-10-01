After Ola and Uber, now Meru Cabs has launched a new app Mobile Wallet feature with participation from Citrus. The app is having a Zero-click checkout feature that allows users to book a cab, and payment of the trip is automatically deducted from the wallet once the ride is over and also used at third party retailers. Basically, customers need to load money in the wallet via debit card, credit card or net banking which helps users to make payments at the click of a button.

The app is available for Android Devices, iPhones, Windows Phone and Blackberry smartphones.

The app comes with various features like one touch booking, tracking your cab, confirmed booking up to seven days in advance along with safety features for women such as customer’s location tracking and sending a safety alert in case of distress.

See Also: Ola Launches Prepaid Wallet to Enable Cash-Free Transactions

Tech First Post says: Siddhartha Pahwa, CEO, Meru Cabs, said, “We’ve seen increased adoption of smartphones and we understand how a good Cab app makes the travel experience enjoyable. The Meru app gives control and convenience in the hands of the customer.” Talking about competition from Uber, Pahwa said, “Meru has been evolving over the past seven years. I am pleased that Meru has paved way for other such services and even international brands like Uber.”

Amrish Rau, managing Director, Citrus Payments Solutions tells us that Citrus plans to expand this zero-click checkout tool to other services too.

Rau further tells us, “We did a test case with drivers. They said that if we just have to press a button and the payment is done, rather than the complex method of keying in pin, numbers, then that’s the best option for them. So, we hope drivers also take this in a big way.”