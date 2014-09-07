Notable Retail Startups: Brown Boy, Exclusive Lane and Stalkbuylove

Brown Boy was founded by Prateek Kayan about a year-and-a-half ago, with an intent to bring a new approach to menswear in India.

“Our premise is simple — inspired by high-street fashion and contemporary clothing, we are exactly what was missing in your wardrobe: style and quality,” adds Prateek about his startup. It is an e-shop of basics for men, the kinds of tees and accessories.

“Everything is designed and made in-house at our studio. The fashion industry is plagued with sweatshops and we are committed to fight against that. Moreover, most of our products are made from GOTS certified organic materials. Our fabrics are sourced from the best mills in India and abroad,” says Prateek.

The portal gives a break from the usual monotonous user interfaces we see in most of the e-commerce portals. The company aims to reach relevant audiences and make online shopping worthwhile for the customers, brings new talents on board and strengthening its customer base.

“There are no long lines, bad designs, crowded aisles or bargain bins, just great style, amazing quality and savings. Therefore quality is maintained but our designs are also fantastic…I can say this with confidence because I am very fussy when it comes to design and fit.” points out Prateek.

Exclusive Lane

Noida-based ExclusiveLane is an Online private label for Home Decor products. It sell products across multiple categories like – Home Decor, Furniture, Lamps & Lighting etc. It tries make an effort to work closely with artisans and designers, also hand pick each and every design and provide necessary design inputs and quality control measures.

There are around 400 plus products listed on its website and growing 40 percent month on month. At present, the firm has outsourced its logistics to companies like Aramex, BlueDart etc who take care of end to end delivery.

The startup is self funded and planning to raise funds by the end of this year. Also, it is focusing on achieving good scale & expanding its existing product portfolio.

Stalkbuylove

fashion inspired from International trends to Indian women at affordable prices. New-Delhi headquartered Stalkbuylove is an online shopping website for buying women clothing, trying to make its way in Indian e-commerce industry. What sets it apart from other budding retailers is that it offers



One of the executives working at StalkBuyLove in a recent interview said, “Our approach is to offer quality fashionable wear at competitive prices unlike most of the labels in the market that try to extract as much value from the customers as possible. We provide a wide range of trendy designer clothes that not only offer value for money but also are high on quality. Our range of wearable and fashion accessories make women look fabulous. On the top of this, we stick to ethical business practices to manufacture products with a difference and never mind to go beyond all necessary regulations to bring smiles on the faces of our customers.”