Google is finally shutting down its social network platform Orkut today. Launched about 10 years ago, the site gave up to rivals like Facebook, Twitter etc. Existing users can export their profile data, community posts and photos using Google Takeout (available until September 2016).

Google’s engineer Paulo Golgher wrote in a Blog Post that:

Ten years ago, Orkut was Google’s first foray into social networking. Built as a “20 percent” project, Orkut communities started conversations, and forged connections, that had never existed before. Orkut helped shape life online before people really knew what “social networking” was.

Over the past decade, YouTube, Blogger and Google+ have taken off, with communities springing up in every corner of the world. Because the growth of these communities has outpaced Orkut’s growth, we’ve decided to bid Orkut farewell (or, tchau). We’ll be focusing our energy and resources on making these other social platforms as amazing as possible for everyone who uses them.



The company also said that it would preserve an archive of all public communities, which will be available online starting today. If you don’t want your posts or name to be included in the community archive, you can remove Orkut permanently from your Google account.

Facebook was also founded when Orkut launched in 2004. In 2011, Facebook overtook Orkut with 20.9 million visitors in July that year compared to Orkut`s 16 percent growth with 19.9 million visitors, according to research firm comScore.