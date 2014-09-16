Business, Ecommerce

Archies’ Shares Jumped Over 12% After it Revamped its E-Commerce Platform

In a filing to the BSE, Archies today said its shares jumped 12.17 per cent after it revamped its e-commerce platform to make it more user friendly and to attract customers. Also, gift and greeting cards major Archies has appointed Deepak Thakkar as Non Executive Director, an expert in IT and E-commerce and has tied up with various e-retailers.

archies

See Also: Wishpicker, a one stop shop for the gift ideas

The other players are also included in this space such as Flipkart, Snapdeal, E-India Store, Groupon India, Saffron Art, Gift A love.com, Phoolwala.com, My flower tree, Shopclues, Indian Gifts Portal, Fern N Petals & Bookaflower.com.

Furthermore, according to Financial Express report, At the NSE, the company’s stock rallied 10.84 per cent to end at Rs 29.65.

On the volume front, 11.23 lakh shares of the company were traded at the NSE, while over 42 lakh shares changed hands at the NSE during the day.

Last year, the leading online etailer Snapdeal has launched Gifting category on its site with a wide array of products such as perfumes, gadgets, bags, jewellery, toys, digital photo frames, etc., in a range starting from INR 179 onwards.

Similar Read:  Dealwire - Ingenico Acquires Mumbai-Based TechProcess & More

Online marketplace Amazon had also launched a gift card store with over 70 brands last month. The store is expected to include brands like Pantaloons, Shoppers StopBSE, Lifestyle, Lakme Salon, Nike, Domino’s Pizza and Cafe Coffee Day. The company aims to add atleast two new product categories every month.

Share your experiences, opinions or solutions: Create Post.

By Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology, and enjoys music and travelling.

View all articles by

Related Articles

3 Comments

Leave a reply →

  1. 1

    Valentines Day Offer

    Hai

    I would like to share Myflowertree coupons

    Coupon Code : VDAY15

    Flat 15% off on Valentine’s Day Gifts

    Coupon Code : VDAY100

    Get Rs.100 discount on Valentine’s Day Gifts

    Coupon Code : VDAYSPL20

    Flat 20% off on Valentine’s Day Gifts

    Coupon Code : FREEVALC

    Get Free Cadbury Celebration on Valentine’s Day Gifts

    Coupon Code : FREETEDDY

    Get Free Teddy Bear on purchasing Valentine’s Day Gifts

    Valid till 20th Feb 2017

    WEBSITE: http://www.myflowertree.com

    Reply
  2. 2

    Hai

    I would like to share Myflowertree coupons

    Coupon code: BP15

    Flat 15% off on Flowers and Gifts@Minimum order of RS.699 and above

    Coupon code: BPROSES

    Get Roses Free with Cakes@minimum order of RS.995 and above Cakes

    Reply
  3. 3

    Hai

    I would like to share Myflowertree coupons

    Coupon code: BPCAKE

    Get Rs.100 Discount on cakes@minimum order of Rs.995 and above

    Coupon code: BPFLAT10

    Flat 10% discount on order of Rs.599 and above

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 