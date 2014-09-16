In a filing to the BSE, Archies today said its shares jumped 12.17 per cent after it revamped its e-commerce platform to make it more user friendly and to attract customers. Also, gift and greeting cards major Archies has appointed Deepak Thakkar as Non Executive Director, an expert in IT and E-commerce and has tied up with various e-retailers.

See Also: Wishpicker, a one stop shop for the gift ideas

The other players are also included in this space such as Flipkart, Snapdeal, E-India Store, Groupon India, Saffron Art, Gift A love.com, Phoolwala.com, My flower tree, Shopclues, Indian Gifts Portal, Fern N Petals & Bookaflower.com.

Furthermore, according to Financial Express report, At the NSE, the company’s stock rallied 10.84 per cent to end at Rs 29.65.

On the volume front, 11.23 lakh shares of the company were traded at the NSE, while over 42 lakh shares changed hands at the NSE during the day.

Last year, the leading online etailer Snapdeal has launched Gifting category on its site with a wide array of products such as perfumes, gadgets, bags, jewellery, toys, digital photo frames, etc., in a range starting from INR 179 onwards.

Online marketplace Amazon had also launched a gift card store with over 70 brands last month. The store is expected to include brands like Pantaloons, Shoppers StopBSE, Lifestyle, Lakme Salon, Nike, Domino’s Pizza and Cafe Coffee Day. The company aims to add atleast two new product categories every month.