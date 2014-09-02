Indian Telecom company, Bharti Airtel, has launched a new music streaming service named Wynk, currently available on Android and iOS platforms, as per an NDTV Gadgets report. Wynk has a library of 1.7 million regional and International songs in eight languages (English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali).

Like many other music streaming apps, it also allows users to share their favorite songs and playlists on social media sites like Facebook. Airtel’s free Wynk Music app is ad-free and plans to make money from subscriptions: Wynk Plus and Wynk Freedom. Wynk Plus users have to pay INR 99 on Android, INR 60 on iOS and INR 29 for Airtel customers while Wynk Freedom subscription priced at INR 129 a month, with a INR 29 special introductory price.

Speaking at the launch, Srinivasan Gopalan, Director – Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel said, “With the proliferation of smartphones in the country, mobile phones have emerged as the most preferred platform when it comes to experiencing music on the go and accounts for almost 85-90 percent of total digital consumption. We are introducing this segment to Wynk – an innovative platform that blends technology and music and present a whole new dimension to music uptake in the country. Given our legacy with music and our strong smartphone network, we are certain that Wynk will offer the best-in-class user experience and become one of the most sought after app.”

The app is pretty similar to Times Internet’s Gaana app without much differentiation at the moment. Let’s see if it can give a competition to already established music streaming apps like Gaana, Saavn etc.