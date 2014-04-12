[App Roundup] CommonFloor and Meritnation

Coming soon a mobile app for CommonFloor Groups

Online real estate portal, CommonFloor, on Friday, announced the launch of the new version of its Apartment Management offering – CommonFloor Groups. Users can access it through a new web page – www.groups.commonfloor.com. The group can be used for tracking the status of an issue; payment of maintenance fees; buy, sell or rent belongings within the community, and more.

This launch will soon be followed by the launch of the mobile app of CommonFloor Groups. The app aims at providing residents with an option to be in sync with activities taking place in their gated community even on the go.

Launched in 2007 by Sumit Jain, Lalit Mangal and Vikas Malpani, CommonFloor.com, is an online service that combines property search, apartment management and vendor management. With property listings from 120 cities, it has over 1 lakh projects listed with it. CommonFloor.com has been funded by Accel Partners and Tiger Global.

Meritnation launches Math Tables app for iOS

Meritnation.com, an online K-12 education portal for students, has launched a Math Tables application that focuses on earning tables from 2-21. The app has been designed as a gamethereby engaging kids better and encouraging them to practice more.

The app is powered by an algorithm that identifies the unique trouble spot for every child and exposes the child to the same repeatedly, till mastery is attained.

“This is the first of many apps that are in the pipeline which will help our students focus on specific skill sets & master the concepts in a fun gamified way. In our testing we realised that our Tables app was appreciated not just by young students but also graduates who were preparing for exams like CAT & GMAT” said Vivek Narayanan – VP Product – Meritnation.com

The app is initially available for all iOS devices for free.

Founded in 2009, Meritnation.com is an online education company in the K12 sector (Kindergarten to class 12) in India & is a Naukri.com group.

To contact the author, email at meha@iamwire.com