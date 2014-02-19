Vikaspedia: Indian Government’s online knowledge portal for the masses

National level initiative-India Development Gateway (InDG), has launched a dedicated content portal, Vikaspedia, for providing information and knowledge products and services in the domain of social development.

The portal is like a wiki for different sectors and industries having a specific objective of reaching the ‘un-reached’ communities of India, especially the financially underprivileged ones. The content is targeted to provide knowledge to the people about various subjects, such as Agriculture, Health, Education, Social Welfare, Energy and e-Governance.

In order to reach different communities of the country, the portal will be available in 22 different languages. Currently it is available in English, Assamese, Hindi, Marathi and Telugu. By educating the people, especially those in the rural areas, Vikaspedia aims to give a push to the development of the country. Additionally, it is providing links to government, civil society groups / NGOs and private institutions, to facilitate the same.

In addition to the website, the development team has also created mobile apps for various services. Vikaspedia is also taking polls from people online, to generate opinions of the common men about the issues like energy, literacy and so on.

IDG is an initiative of the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Communications & Information Technology, Government of India and implemented by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Hyderabad.

