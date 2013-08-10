Organic products marketplace, Organicshop raises angel funding from Rajasthan Angel Investor Network

Online marketplace for organic clothing, food, cosmetics and wellness products, Organicshop.in has raised first round of angel funding from RAIN (Rajasthan Angel Investor Network).

According to the company statement, 13 members of RAIN have invested in it for equity of 30%, taking the total present valuation of Organic Shop to INR 1 crore.

Manuj Terapanthi, Founder and CEO of Organic Shop said that the funding will give them an opportunity to explore global markets and better branding. He also stated that the raised funds will be used for enhancing customer experience on the website, branding and expanding to USA.

As per the website, the company shall also be venturing in Europe and Southeast Asia. In USA it is promoting green products via its website Onlineorganicmart.com.

Organicshop.in offers certified and branded organic products in India including ayurvedic and herbal products as well. Few of the product categories include food, textiles, clothing, cosmetics, and wellness and health supplements. Currently, Organicshop features about 26 brands and 1300 products.

The company is shipping all across India for free on minimum order of INR 100. With this it also provides facility to book orders from outside country to be shipped in India, it even ship to various other countries like Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, etc.

Organicshop was founded by Manuj Terapanthi in 2012, who is also the member of TiE Rajasthan.