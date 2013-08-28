Cloud based app builder AppyPie raises USD 10,000 on kickstarter

ONSInteractive’s cloud based app builder AppyPie, has recently completed its target of raising USD 10,000 on Kickstarter to build its “Mobile Game Builder,” which will allow users without any programming skills, to create games for mobiles using HTML5 technology.

By using Appy Pie’s Cloud based Game Builder, there won’t be any need to install or download anything and users will be able to create their own mobile games online with just a few clicks. Users would need to Select Game Type, Enter Game Info Customize Game Settings and it will be enough for them to create games.

The platform will also allow users to monetize their games by deploying them on iTunes, Google Play & Windows Phone Marketplace. With this, it will also provide Game Analytics, Push Notifications, Real-time Changes and Option to add Paid Level with In-App Purchase.

The company had already raised some money from it’s existing businesses to create a prototype. Click here to see the Prototype.

AppyPie has started its fund raising campaign on Kickstarter earlier this month and has got 8 backers, 3 of the 8 backers are agencies who have been agreed by AppyPie to make them white label reseller and they have paid like 2500+ each and the remainder has been paid by others.

AppyPie also has another Product called App Builder that allows users with no programming skills to create mobile apps.

