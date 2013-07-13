Paytm adds income tax return filing to its services

Paytm, a web and mobile recharge platform for prepaid recharges, postpaid bill payments and recently started bus ticketing functionality has added another feature to its offerings allowing users to file their income tax return for the website. The feature is not yet available for the apps.

Currently available for free, the website provides an easy and secured online process for users to file their tax returns with an ability to upload FORM16. Paytm has partnered with a Delhi based tech company ClearTax which helps Paytm in the process of providing this feature.

Earlier, this year Paytm added bus ticketing service in partnership with over 200 bus service operators to compete with services like Redbus and myBusTicket.in

Other similar services available which help individuals/businesses to file tax returns online include elagaan, Taxsmile and more. One can also do it via Income Tax department’s official website.

Paytm will draw leverage from its simple user interface and launching this feature will act as an add-on for its existing customers though paytm’s TG can be considered more of youths and young professionals this feature will also bring an older age group to use Paytm.