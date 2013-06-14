With OnlineBhakti, Pilgrimage is just a few ‘clicks’ away

In what all things that can be bought online, a delhi based startup, OnlineBhakti has taken an altogether devoted approach. With OnlineBhakti, one can book prasad online from famous pilgrimage places across India.

The website provides its users with prasad (edibles offered by saints for devotees) from more than 30 temples in India and solve a unique problem of desire among devotees for the ‘good’ feeling.

Unlike other products which can still be available at nearby offline stores, the sacred stuff can still take people to travel miles to get it, which can act as a USP for the company.

“There are occasions in your family such as birthdays, anniversaries, etc. where you would love to book prasad and seek blessings. But, there are time constraints. You can’t always go and offer prasad. Don’t worry – just remember us! We will offer the prasad on your behalf and send it to you!” claims the company.

The website showcases number of temples that a user can order a prasad from, categorised by different states with a price starting from a minimum of INR 501.

In an effort to provide more rich and robust experience, the company also has other services under its ‘spiritual service delivering umbrella’, like Festival and vrat (fasting) details, horoscope and kundali matching, Bhakti related video, Saints/Gurus’s videos, wallpaper of gods, other spiritual items (rudraksha, yantras, gemstones etc) and many more to target an altogether unique paying niche, which do have a good market offline.

It also has offers holiday packages to a number of holy places under its feature ‘Pilgrim Yatra’ including Golden Temple, Rishikesh, Kathmandu and several more, again an unexploited travel industry need with no organized players in the market.

If we talk about the total market size of the offerings received at temples, donations provided to gurus, and purchase of the merchandise, musics, cd, travel the Indian market do offere an altogether unique opportunity in this segment.

Other websites working in similar field include IndiaYogi, VaastuStore, Saranam, eprarthna and few more.