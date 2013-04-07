7 eLearning portals you should know

E- learning is an area which has good interests of the entrepreneurs wanting to solve problems for learning needs in India through internet. The factors contributing to the growth of the sector include rising demands from various segments, growing internet, and convenience factors. It is also seen as one of the lucrative sectors by investors. Whether its basic school course or high tech IT coding, whether you want to learn foreign languages or you want to learn music or any other vocation, e-learning sector is coming up everywhere.

Here are some e-learning platforms that are providing creativity, technology, innovation and learning-all at the same place for various segments.

Function Space: Community for Math, Physics and Computer Science Lovers

Age group: above 15 years

Launched Year: 2013

Profile: Students, Faculties

An online education social network and a learning platform, planning to build a dedicated learning ecosystem through knowledge sharing and resources, providing lectures, online discussions to interact with people, book reviews, problem solving sections, in-depth articles and subject groups. To add interactivity and visuals it has Labs to provide simulations, interactive demos and virtual experiments in Math and Physics. Recently launched with its public beta version, Function space currently has 2400 registered users.

Excellere: Experience the world of real life projects

Age group: above 17 years

Launched Year: 2012

Profile: Developers, Programmers, IT students

A recent startup which aims to bring in online IT education, training and assessment with a cloud base technology sandbox environment where projects can be executed online and in real time. With instructional videos along with live mentor, the candidate can get access to vast amount of practical knowledge. The website is currently offering entry level and intermediate courses in C, C#, ASP.Net, DSA, Java, PL/SQL, RDBMS, etc. along with course packages such as Net Developer program, Java Developer program and Oracle developer program. It offers access to tutors, certifications and various course packages.

Examify– Use of crowd-sourcing to generate intelligence around competitive exams

Age group: above 15 years

Launched year: 2012

Profile: Students preparing for IIT-JEE, Faculties

Backed by Vishal Gondal and FactInvest, an initiative of Angad Nadkarni and Samudra Neelam Bhuyan, examify is an e-learning portal that uses algorithms and crowdsourcing to generate intelligence around various examinations, such as CBSE, IGCSE, IB and ICSE Board examinations, and IIT-JEE and BITSAT examinations in public beta. It allows students to filter out important topics, questions and offers a popularity meter to give a percentage point rating to each question along with providing access to the users to rate questions on difficulty level.

Rainmaker: India’s first benchmark test for practicing Law

Age group: Above 17 years

Launched year: 2011

Profile: Lawyers, Law firms, Law students

Affiliated by Vahura group, they began their journey with legal job site providing legal recruitment services and soon expanded to domains such as education, training, information and managed examinations and evaluations. Leveraging with technology, Rainmaker offers a legal knowledge platform www.myLaw.net, which provide various tools to simplify and enhance value for lawyers. Case Date, their proprietary litigation practice management application for individual litigators, litigating firms, and corporates, tracks and manages your diary, matters, billing, cause lists, and more will be launched soon. In 2010, Rainmaker conceptualized and administered the All India Bar Examination for over 50,000 candidates in 29 cities across India successfully.

Meritnation: One place destination for primary and secondary education

Age group: 4 to 17 years

Launched year: 2009

Profile: Primary and secondary class students

The division of Applect Learning Systems, a venture of Naukri.com which caters to the learning needs of students for classes I-XII from CBSE, ICSE and leading state boards. Meritnation.com offers online and correspondence learning resources for Maths, Science, English, Hindi, Sanskrit & Social Science. The learning resources by Meritnation.com range from high-quality study material & tests to Proficiency Tests & Olympiad Packs for specific exam requirements. In addition, Meritnation also offers an IIT-JEE Test Pack for entrance exam preparation.

Edukart: Bringing quality certifications and degrees online

Age group: above 17 years

Launched year: 2011

Profile: Undergraduate and graduate students, Working professionals

EduKart.com aims to deliver degree and diploma programs for graduates and post graduates. It offers certification courses across multiple industries and functions, in the fields of Retail Management, Finance Management, Project Management, Digital Marketing, Software Engineering, Information Technology, Telecom industry, Energy industry, Entrepreneurship and more. All courses are supported by unlimited telephonic customer support. The online courses are ideal for students and working professionals who want to upgrade their educational qualifications and make advancements in their careers.

2tion.com: Whiteboard teaching comes online

Age group: 4 to 17 years

Launched year: 2006

Profile: Parents, Students, Tutors

A Chennai based startup looking forward to become the leader in online tuition segment. It provides profiles of tutors along with a short online demo class on its website from where the students and parents can select the required tutor and can schedule tutions at ease. The tutors are given training in use of online whiteboards and other other education related sources available on platform. In 2009, Edserv Softsystems Ltd., an online education and placement company acquired 2tion.com which drives the entry of 2tion.com in the mobile education segment m.2tion.com.

Later it also get signed up with many telecom network provider services such as Nokia, Samsung, Aircell along with Blackberry, Amazon and with Datawind, to introduce the concept of Flipped class, a form of learning where any sort of technology is used to leverage learning in classroom, thus enabling teachers to give more time for interaction with the students rather than just giving lectures.

eLearning market in India is still at a very nascent stage and expected to grow with rise of multiple factors. Creating an experience and simplicity in the learning process as the traditional methods will act as strong differentiators. The consumption of Internet by target group and their online spending capabilities will also impact the growth of startups in this space.