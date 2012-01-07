Investments, News

BigIndianWedding raises VC funds close to $5 million

What takes years for a brick-and-mortar company to achieve may takes only a few months for a portal on internet as investors are enthusiastically doling out money to start-up ventures. According to a report in Silicon India, latest one to raise fund is a wedding planning services portal bigindianwedding.com that has raised around $5 million from a privately held Indian business family. BigIndianwedding will use the funds to launch its e-commerce offering on 10th January, 2012.

 Bigindianwedding was founded by Ashish Abrol in June 2010. It aims to simplify the wedding planning process by researching and mapping out the best possible vendors in each category. BigIndianwedding offer online listings across 11 cities and 31 categories eg. wedding venues, wedding caterers, makeup artists and ghoriwala. Currently, users can send queries directly to vendors and get price quotes. The stats on the bigindiawedding site states that they have 123,723 business leads for vendor partners since going live.

However, some other portal catering to this segment includes indiaweddingplanner.com, marrymeweddings.in, shaadionline.com and indianweddingsite.com.

