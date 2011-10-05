eBay India launches shopping app for Android Handsets

After launching iPhone application, eBay India has launched an interactive shopping app for Android based smart phones which will enable customers to access the website on the move. The eBay Android application offers users rich and interactive features to browse through the website – shop and compare prices.

Through this application shoppers can look for the products they wish to buy through the ‘Search’& ‘Browse categories’. By clicking on the desired product, users can also read the description or details of the seller. In order to buy the product, users can select the ‘Buy it now’ option and confirm the purchase by selecting the ‘Commit to Buy’ option. Payments for purchases can be done online through eBay India’s secure payment method PaisaPay. All purchases are secure and covered by the eBay Guarantee. Consumers can also access their ‘My eBay’ account, saved searches as well reminders and messages from eBay.

Speaking on the launch, Muralikrishnan B, Country Manager, eBay India, says, “The eBay Android app has been eagerly awaited by the many Indian consumers using Android handsets. Both the Nokia and the iPhone app have been well received and are enabling eBay users as well as visitors to shop seamlessly on the go. We believe an increasing proportion of online shoppers will now shop on their mobile and the portfolio of eBay apps will make this easier”.

The eBay India android app is available for download from the market. It can also be downloaded from eBay’s India mobile commerce offering – www.ebay.in/mobile.